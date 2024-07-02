KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 660,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,362.3 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

KBCSF stock remained flat at $70.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $53.07 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

