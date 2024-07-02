KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Up 25.1% in June

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,590,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 25,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

KE Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BEKE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 7,512,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496,119. KE has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.75.

Get KE alerts:

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KE will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $3,393,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of KE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KE by 14.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,507,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KE

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.