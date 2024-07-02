KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Up 25.1% in June

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,590,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 25,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
NYSE BEKE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 7,512,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496,119. KE has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.75.
KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KE will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
