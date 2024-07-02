Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for about $3,460.77 or 0.05566922 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $546.13 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 294,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 294,328.49025813. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,486.99814746 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,413,173.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

