Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.22. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

