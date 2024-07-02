Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of KOTMY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,884. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

About Koito Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.