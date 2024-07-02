Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 340,600 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 843,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Koss in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Koss Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 155,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of -0.61.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Stories

