Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

KD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Kyndryl by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kyndryl by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.68. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

