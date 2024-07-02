Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Laser Photonics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Laser Photonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,852. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Laser Photonics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Laser Photonics ( NASDAQ:LASE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

