Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down to $145.93

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.93, but opened at $141.71. Lennar shares last traded at $142.35, with a volume of 113,705 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $155.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after acquiring an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.