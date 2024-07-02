Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7484 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 17,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,415. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

