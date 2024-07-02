Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 34,192 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VTIP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 328,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.60.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.