Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,646. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

