Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $483,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

