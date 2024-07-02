Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 796 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in CarMax by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. 547,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,546. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

