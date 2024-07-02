Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 805 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 788.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 487,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 80,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,189. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.