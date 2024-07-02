Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.21% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 10,364.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 177,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 706.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.29. 17,953 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $109.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.03.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

