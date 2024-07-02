Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Takes $208,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,145,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $127,176,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,475. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.00. 2,428,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

