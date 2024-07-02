Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.59. 338,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,578. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $370.46.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

