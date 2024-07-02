Lido Staked Matic Price Tops $0.64 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $103.95 million and $24,622.14 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 162,895,835 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 163,000,404.2134387. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.63035188 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $35,416.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

