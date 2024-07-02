Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance
Shares of Lifestyle Communities stock remained flat at C$12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.70. Lifestyle Communities has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15.
About Lifestyle Communities
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lifestyle Communities
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.