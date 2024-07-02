Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Lightbridge Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LTBR traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 320,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,308. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
