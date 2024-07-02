Lisk Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $142.79 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000936 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

