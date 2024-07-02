loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 3.7%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 447,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

loanDepot Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $504.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Martell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805 over the last 90 days. 83.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

