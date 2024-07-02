Locus Chain One Day Volume Reaches $6.11 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 82.5% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $94.83 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

