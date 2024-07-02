Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.06.

LULU stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,335. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

