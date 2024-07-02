Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 3.6%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 886,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,695,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,674 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 798.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,278,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 4,637,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

