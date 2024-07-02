Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.45. 600,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,287,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 9.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,070,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 26.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after acquiring an additional 337,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.