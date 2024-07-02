Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $279.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.13.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,701,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,432 shares of company stock valued at $31,320,372. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

