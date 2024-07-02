MAGIC Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAGIC has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $152.07 million and $17.37 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,308,959 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

