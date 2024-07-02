Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,910. The company has a market cap of $497.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.