Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.03

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 56636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price objective on shares of Mammoth Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH
Mammoth Resources Price Performance
About Mammoth Resources
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mammoth Resources
- About the Markup Calculator
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.