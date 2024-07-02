Manta Network Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $340.16 million and approximately $22.83 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,100,416 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,100,416.3333333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.01347246 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $22,704,372.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

