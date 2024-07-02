Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $210.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 27,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

