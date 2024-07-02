McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,035. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.07. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

