MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1,118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,213 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,654,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,337,506. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.