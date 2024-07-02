MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $62.39 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 180,874 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 2.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $62,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 672,095 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RIO traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,528. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.