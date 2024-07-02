MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 90,140 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,140 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after buying an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. 6,247,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515,701. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.