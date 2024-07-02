MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 214,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,959,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

