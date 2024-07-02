MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Best Buy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock worth $166,397,807. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

