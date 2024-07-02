MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,980 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,547,000 after acquiring an additional 104,251 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 59.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.39. 1,474,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

