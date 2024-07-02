MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of DocuSign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,274,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,154,000 after buying an additional 116,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $133,826,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,928. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

