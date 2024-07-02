MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up approximately 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Ares Management worth $45,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 45,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $6,074,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 45,984 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $6,074,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,544,846 shares of company stock valued at $209,247,962. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.6 %

ARES stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.45. 784,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,933. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

