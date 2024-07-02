Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 689 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $108,332,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 15,706,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,601,395. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

