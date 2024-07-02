Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.74. 1,275,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.