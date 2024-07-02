Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GMS by 174,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. 377,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

