Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Avnet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. 524,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,057. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

