Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,458 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

TLT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.61. 34,194,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,703,191. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

