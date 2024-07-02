Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 227,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,418. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.