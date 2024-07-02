Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $241.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,891. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

