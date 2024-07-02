Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of MBGYY stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.38. 300,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.32. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of C$14.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.81.

Mercedes-Benz Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.0131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

